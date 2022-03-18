Schools receive grants to support mental health of students, educators

The Illinois State Board of Education, ISBE, on Monday, March 14, announced 136 grant awards totaling $86.4 million to support the mental health of students and educators.

The Community Partnership Grants will support collaboration between school districts and community organizations to address the trauma students and educators have experienced during the pandemic.

Among the grant recipients are Anna Community Consolidated School District No. 37, Meridian Community Unit School Disrict No. 101 in Mounds and Vienna High School District No. 13-3.

The partnership model promotes alignment between the services students receive in and out of school.

The model also supports sustainability beyond the initial funding by deepening connections between schools and communities.

Grants are awarded for two years with funding from the second and third rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

“In order to prepare for learning, students need a positive, safe, and affirming educational environment,” Illinois State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said in a news release.

“The Community Partnership Grant expands programs to provide students and educators with a continuum of supports to meet their social, emotional, behavioral, and mental health needs and heal from the disruption and stress of the ongoing pandemic. These supports are foundational for academic growth and pandemic recovery.”

Symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled among young people worldwide during the pandemic, with 20 percent having anxiety symptoms and 25 percent experiencing depression symptoms, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.

The Community Partnership Grant is designed to help schools provide the mental health services and support that are essential for students to succeed academically.