Science fair planned at SIU to welcome area students

Southern Illinois University Carbondale next month plans to host students from around the region for the annual Illinois Junior Academy of Science, IJAS, Region 8 Science Fair.

This year, officials expect about 300 junior high and high school students to participate in the event, which is set for Tuesday, March 6, in the SIU Student Center ballrooms.

Judging is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with all projects open to public viewing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials plan to present awards beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the student center auditorium.

There are 18 project categories, ranging from aerospace to behavioral science, health and zoology.

More than 150 SIU faculty and graduate students volunteer their time to act as judges.

Many academic departments and campus units also sponsor student and school awards totaling several thousand dollars.

Only those registered with IJAS are allowed to compete. There is a $75 to $100 registration fee to become a member of the state organization.

Judges will select about 60 projects to advance to the state competition in early May.

For more information about the science fair, contact Kathy Pericak-Spector or Vina Castelli at 618-453-5302, kpericak@math.siu.edu or vina@siu.edu.