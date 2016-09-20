Science, mathematics event for girls in grades 5-9 planned

An event planned this fall at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will help young women explore careers in science and mathematics.

The annual Expanding Your Horizons in Science and Mathematics conference is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, at the SIU Student Center.

The 26th annual event provides girls in grades 5 through 9 with workshops, networking and hands-on experiences aimed at increasing their awareness of careers in such areas as science, technology and engineering.

The event also provides young women with opportunities to meet and interact with role models who are active in math- and science-related careers.

Organizers expect up to 120 participants to attend the event, along with teachers and parents from throughout Southern Illinois. Advance registration is required, with a deadline of Friday, Oct. 21. Tickets are $10 before the deadline and $17 after the deadline until Nov. 10.

Organized by the SIU Department of Mathematics in the College of Science, the conference also will feature more than 30 professionals from the university, surrounding community colleges and private companies donating their time to lead workshops. The workshops will focus on career exploration and also provide opportunities for participants to have positive experiences with math and science.

Each participant will attend three hands-on workshops.

Lunch is also included in the price of the ticket.

This year’s workshop lineup includes subjects such as architecture, aviation, biological sciences, chemistry, forestry, geology, math, medicine, physics, physical fitness and plant biology.

Check-in runs from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. the day of the event. The program begins at 9:15 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

Kathleen Pericak-Spector, professor of mathematics at SIU, is chairperson of the event.

For more information call 618-453-5302.