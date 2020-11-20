Scouting for Food not cancelled, just revised during pandemic

Although it has been announced that the Boy Scout’s Scouting for Food has been cancelled, this is not the case.

“Scouting for Food (SFF) has NOT been cancelled, it is moving to a different format this year,” Boy Scouts of America, BSA, Big Muddy District communications chairperson Steve Buhman said this week in an email news release.

The Big Muddy District is part of BSA’s Greater St. Louis Area Council.

This is being done to protect the Scouts, leaders and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Buhman said.

The Big Muddy District serves Union, Alexander, Jackson, Johnson, Perry and Pulaski counties in Southern Illinois.

“The food pantries in this area will be needing our support even more this year and we will have to be creative in how we do it,” Buhman said.

One way is to donate through the Scout text-to-give campaign.

Just text “SCOUTFOOD” to 91999 to donate any amount. It will ask for a Zip Code location so that the donated amount will generate a purchase of food items for the local pantry and delivered to the pantry by one of the major food banks in the St. Louis area.

“This is guaranteed by the Greater St. Louis Area Council and you know a Scout is trustworthy,” Buhman said.

Local Boy Scout troops and packs are also developing ways for people to donate food.

Some are drive-thru drop offs at various locations, as well as collection barrels or bins at locations around the area.

Tentatively, the food drive will be extended beyond the usual third Saturday in November to include all of November and into the first week of December. These dates may change as SFF progresses.

“We ask everyone to bear with us. This is a work in progress, but one that everyone can be a part of. Watch your local news outlets for times and locations of SFF drive-thru and drop-off locations. We will be updating all media outlets with the information as soon as it is available,” Buhman shared.

The following locations have been designated in the Union County area:

Anna

Dollar General, 101 Springfield Avenue, Anna, IL

Collection bin is inside.

Kroger Store, 45 Plaza Drive, Anna, IL.

Collection bin is inside.

Jonesboro

Dolor General, 607 East Broad St., Jonesboro, IL

Collection bin is inside.

Dongola

Dollar General, 315 NE Front St., Dongola, IL

Collection bin is inside.