Scouts present program about nation’s flag

Daniel Chapman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had a monthly meeting June 14 at the Vienna Carnegie Public Library.

June 14 was Flag Day. Flag Day is observed each year on June 14. Flag Day commemorates the day in 1777 when the Continental Congress approved the design for its first flag.

With the DAR chapter having its meeting on Flag Day, members asked Boy Scout Troop 7044 to provide a short program about the American flag.

The Scouts provided a demonstration on how the American flag is to be folded 13 times, along with an explanation about each fold:

The first fold of our flag is a symbol of life.

The second fold signifies our belief in eternal life.

The third fold is made in honor and tribute to departed veterans, who gave a portion of his or her life for the defense of the country to attain peace.

The fourth fold exemplifies the weaker nature of citizens trusting God; it is to Him that people turn for His divine guidance.

The fifth fold is an acknowledgement to the country, for in the words of Stephen Decatur: “Our country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but it is still our country, right or wrong.”

The sixth fold is for where the hearts of people lie. It is with their heart that they pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God.

The seventh fold is a tribute to the nation’s armed forces, for it is through the armed forces that the country and the flag are protected against all enemies.

The eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death, “that we might see the light of day, and to honor our mother, for whom it flies on Mother’s Day.”

The ninth fold is an honor to womanhood, “for it has been through their faith, love, loyalty, and devotion that the character of men and women who have made this country great have been molded.”

The 10th fold is a tribute to father, “for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country since he or she was first-born.”

The 11th fold, “in the eyes of Hebrew citizens, represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies, in their eyes, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.”

The 12th fold, “in the eyes of a Christian citizen, represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies, in their eyes, God the Father, the Son and Holy Ghost.”

With the 13th fold, the last fold, when the flag is completely folded, “the stars are uppermost, reminding us of our national motto, ‘In God We Trust’.”

The Boy Scouts of America organization is open to boys between the ages of 11 and 17.

Scout meetings are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Mondays at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna. The church is located at 102 W. Jefferson St.