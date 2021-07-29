Seasonable jobs open at state fairs

The Illinois Department of Agriculture, IDOA, reports that it is seeking individuals for seasonal employment at the Illinois and Du Quoin state fairs.

IDOA said that temporary employees are needed for the following areas: maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers, and security.

The Du Quoin State Fair is also hiring tram drivers and parking staff. Temporary employee pay is $11 an hour.

IDOA said that applications can be submitted by email to AGR.SeasonalHires@illinois.gov

Paper applications for Du Quoin can be dropped off at the administration office’s reception area located on the main floor of the grandstand during business hours.

More information is available by contacting the IDOA Bureau of Human Resources at AGR.SeasonalHR@illinois.gov or by calling 217-785-5099.