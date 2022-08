Self-defense classes set

Two-self defense classes are planned at Coffman’s Martial Arts in Anna.

One class is planned from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. The second class is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

The classes are open to those ages 12 to adult. A children’s self-defense seminar is being planned for later.

Participants are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early for registration. The cost is $10 per person, per class (cash or check only).

Coffman’s Martial Arts is located at 3305 E. Vienna St. in Anna. Heather Coffman is owner and instructor.