Grandmaster Robert Cutrell will be teaching a self-defense training course at Coffman’s Martial Arts Academy in Anna. Photo provided

Self-defense training course set at martial arts academy

Fri, 03/17/2023 - 5:53pm admin

A public self-defense training course is planned at Coffman’s Martial Arts Academy in Anna.

Taught by self-defense expert, Grandmaster Robert Cutrell, the upcoming six-week course is for men and women 18 years of age and older of any skill level. 

Training is open to the public. Registration will close March 30. 

Classes are scheduled to begin April 4 and will meet every Tuesday for six weeks from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $55, with a 10 percent discount for couples. 

For more information, call 618-521-3323 for more information.

“Everyone needs to know how to protect themselves and their loved ones. Not every situation is avoidable and controllable, even if you carry,” Coffman’s Martial Arts Academy owner and instructor Heather Coffman said.

“Training will consist of empty hand self-defense, Kali stick training, gun and knife defense and so much more,” she added. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

