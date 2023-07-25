Senator Fowler to host traveling office hours in Jonesboro

State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) is extending his office locations by hosting a series of traveling office hours throughout the 59th Senate District during the week of July 24 to 28.

“With a main office location in Harrisburg, we realize that not all people have the means to travel across the district to have their constituent matters handled,” said Senator Fowler. “Therefore, my team will be hitting the road next week for four days in four different counties to better serve the people we represent and help them with any state government related matter they may have.”

Traveling office hours will be hosted at the following locations:

Monday, July 24 from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Norris City Hall

406 S. Division Street, Norris City, IL 62869

Wednesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Jonesboro City Hall

1101 Public Square, Jonesboro, IL 62952

Thursday, July 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Brookport City Hall

7704 S. US 45 Road, Brookport, IL 62910

Friday, Jul 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Grand Tower City Hall

107 Market Street, Grand Tower, IL 62942

Traveling office hours are available to any constituent and business across the 59th District. No appointments are necessary to attend. For more information call 618-294-8951.