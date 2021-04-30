Senator Terri Bryant to host appreciation card drive for local police officers

In honor of National Police Appreciation Week, May 9-15, State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) is asking residents throughout the 58th Senate District to help send a hearty thank you to law enforcement officers for the work they do to keep communities safe.

“Law enforcement have chosen a career in which they put themselves on the line to protect and serve their communities,” said Bryant. “Their service to public safety should be recognized, appreciated and respected.”

Senator Bryant is asking people to mail or drop off cards, handwritten notes, uplifting stories, drawings, and other messages of encouragement to her district office in Murphysboro by Thursday, May 15.

The office is located at 1032 W. Industrial Park Road in Murphysboro.

Her office will personally deliver the messages to police officers throughout the 58th District.

“National Police Week is about shining a spotlight on those courageous, duty-abiding officers who live up to their badge and keep our communities safe,” said Bryant. “I hope this card drives inspires and motivates those throughout my district to support our men and women in uniform.”