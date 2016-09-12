Home / News / Senior Citizen Day planned at Shawnee

Senior Citizen Day planned at Shawnee

Fri, 12/09/2016

Shawnee Community College is planning to host a Senior Citizen Day on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Activities are planned on the college’s main campus near Ullin, starting at 2 p.m.

Senior citizens, aged 60 years and older, along with their families and friends, are invited to a chili supper at 2 p.m., which is complimentary to those 60 years of age and older.

A Shawnee Community College men’s basketball game is slated to tip off at 3 p.m.

Senior citizens will receive free admission to the game.

For more information, contact Leslie Weldon at 618-634-3337.

