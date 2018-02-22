Senior citizen prom planned

A senior citizen prom is planned March 10 at the Leona Brust Civic Center in Ullin. The civic center is the old Ullin gym.

Senior prom is an event geared toward senior citizens, but has grown into a multi-generational event.

Each year it brings the community together for an evening of entertainment, visiting and food.

The Century High School FFA and Ridge Runners 4-H Club have joined together to present the prom.

Music will be provided by the Big Muddy River Band from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Brent Miller will be supervising the supper, beginning at 5 p.m.

Patrick Laws will serve as master of ceremonies for this year’s senior prom.

All ages are invited and encouraged to attend. All profits from the senior citizen prom will be donated to the Ullin Historic Preservation Committee.

The committee has partially funded the restoration of the Ullin railroad depot, and renovations to the old Ullin gym, such as new windows, roof and climate control.