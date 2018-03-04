Senior fraud prevention seminar set in Metropolis

A senior fraud prevention seminar is planned Friday, April 6, in Metropolis.

The seminar is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be at the Happy Hearts Senior Center at 701 Market St.

State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Harrisburg, is hosting the event.

The seminar is designed to help seniors protect themselves against financial abuse and predatory practices often executed by scammers.

“These days, con artists and other bad actors are getting more creative in how they are able to deceive consumers,” Phelps Finnie said in a news release.

The legislator said that since seniors are more likely to be the victims of financial abuse and scams, she wanted to make sure that they are equipped with the knowledge and tools on how to protect themselves through the upcoming seminar.

Phelps Finnie will be joined by financial experts, who will advise seniors on practical techniques and practices to combat predatory financial scams.

For more information about the seminar, or to RSVP, contact Phelps Finnie’s constituent service office by phone at 618-253-4189 or at repphelpsfinnie@gmail.com.