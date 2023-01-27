Home / Home

Senior Hall of Fame seeks nominations

Fri, 01/27/2023 - 5:45pm admin

The Illinois Department on Aging, IDoA, is accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.

Nominations are open to adults aged 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force.

Each year, four Illinoisans aged 65 or older are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their achievements.

Nominations for 2023 inductees must be submitted by June 1. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/resources/newspublicationsandreports/hallof....

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here