Senior Hall of Fame seeks nominations

The Illinois Department on Aging, IDoA, is accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.

Nominations are open to adults aged 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force.

Each year, four Illinoisans aged 65 or older are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their achievements.

Nominations for 2023 inductees must be submitted by June 1. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/resources/newspublicationsandreports/hallof....