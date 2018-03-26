Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame welcomes nominations

The Illinois Department on Aging, IDoA, is accepting nominations for the 2018 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Awards.

The awards recognize adults, 65 years of age and older and highlight the meaningful contributions they have made in Illinois.

Award nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

Community Service: awarded to Illinois senior citizens that have shown support for the general public and community-based programs in their area or at large.

Education: awarded to Illinois senior citizens that have shown a dedication to instruction and the world of academia.

Labor Force: awarded to Illinois senior citizens that have a record of accomplishment in their employment or professional career.

Performance/Graphic Arts: awarded to Illinois senior citizens that have a commitment to health and the promotion of well-being or a record of accomplishment in artistic expression.

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1994 to honor Illinois residents ages 65 and older for their personal achievements in four separate categories.

Since then, 113 people have been inducted into the hall of fame.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, May 31.

Nomination forms are available by calling the Senior HelpLine at 800-252-8966 or by visiting the website www.illinois.gov/aging.