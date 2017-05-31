Senior services focus of public hearings

The Egyptian Area Agency on Aging, EAAA, is planning to have three public hearings in the region to discuss a major reduction in federal and state funding and a plan for services for senior adults for the southern 13 counties in Illinois.

The agency reported in a news release that discussion at the public hearings will lead towards a determination of the financial support which is available for community services that help senior adults maintain their independence and stay in their own homes.

The schedule for the public hearings includes:

•May 31, 10:30 a.m., at the senior meal site at city hall in Grand Tower.

•June 1, 11 a.m., at the Happy Hearts Senior Center at 701 Market St. in Metropolis.

•June 2, 10:45 a.m. at the Herrin Senior Center, 1201 Weaver Rd. in Herrin.

Copies of the proposed area plan of services are available at the public hearing sites and at senior adult centers throughout Southern Illinois.

Copies of the proposed plan also can be found online at www.egyptianaaa.org/Area_Plan_Summary.pdf.

Comments about the proposed plan can be sent by June 5 to the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging, 200 E. Plaza Dr., Carterville, Ill. 62918, or shared by calling 1-888-895-3306.

Funded services include transportation, information and assistance, outreach, ombudsman, legal assistance, congregate and home-delivered meals, health promotion, family caregiver support and abuse prevention and education.