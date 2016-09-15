Sept. 11, 2001, remembered at ceremony held in Anna

Last Sunday morning, the sky over Anna and Union County was a bright blue. The sun was shining brightly, too.

Fifteen years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, the sky over Union County was a bright blue, also – and the sun was shining brightly on that day, too.

On that day in 2001, terrorists attacked the United States in New York City, Washington, D.C., and in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

That somber day in the nation’s history was remembered during a ceremony which was held last Sunday morning by the Anna Fire Department.

The ceremony, held on the 15th anniversary of the 2001 attacks, took place in front of the Anna fire and police station.

Firefighters saluted as flags were lowered to half staff at 8:58 a.m., commemorating when the first of the two towers at the World Trade Center in New York collapsed after being struck by a jet liner which was piloted by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.