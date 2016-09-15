Home / News / Sept. 11, 2001, remembered at ceremony held in Anna
Anna Fire Department personnel salute during Sunday morning’s ceremony which commemorated the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the nation.A display in front of the Anna fire and police station commemorated the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The number “343” on a sign in front of the station recalled the number of firefighters who died in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Sept. 11, 2001, remembered at ceremony held in Anna

Thu, 09/15/2016 - 9:47am admin

Last Sunday morning, the sky over Anna and Union County was a bright blue. The sun was shining brightly, too.

Fifteen years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, the sky over Union County was a bright blue, also – and the sun was shining brightly on that day, too.

On that day in 2001, terrorists attacked the United States in New York City, Washington, D.C., and in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

That somber day in the nation’s history was remembered during a ceremony which was held last Sunday morning by the Anna Fire Department. 

The ceremony, held on the 15th anniversary of the 2001 attacks, took place in front of the Anna fire and police station.

Firefighters saluted as flags were lowered to half staff at 8:58 a.m., commemorating when the first of the two towers at the World Trade Center in New York collapsed after being struck by a jet liner which was piloted by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here