September warm month throughout area

September was a warm month in Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

The National Weather Service office at Paducah reported that the whole area experienced above normal temperatures during September.

Both Paducah and Cape Girardeau experienced the seventh warmest September on record.

Record high temperatures were established during the last weekend of September in Paducah and Cape Girardeau.

The high temperature on Sept. 24 in Paducah was 94 degrees. The high in Cape Girardeau on the same day was 92.

The temperature in Jonesboro topped out at 95 degrees on Sept. 24.

Precipitation in the region varied during September. Paducah was dry; however, the area near Carbondale finished the month with above normal precipitation.

Precipitation in Jonesboro totalled 3.33 inches during September.

Local Weather

September ended on a milder note in Union County. October also started with moderate temperatures.

Following are temperatures for Sept. 27 through Oct. 3 as recorded by weather observer Dana Cross in Jonesboro

H L

Tuesday, Sept. 27 80 45

Wednesday, Sept. 28 73 50

Thursday, Sept. 29 65 49

Friday, Sept. 30 67 59

Saturday, Oct. 1 70 59

Sunday, Oct. 2 73 56

Monday, Oct. 3 81 51

Precipitation for the period measured only .34 of an inch, which was recorded on Sept. 30.

September Weather

Weather observer Dana Cross recorded the following statistics for September in Jonesboro:

The high temperature for the month was 95 degrees, which was recorded on Sept. 24. The average high for the month was 86.

The low for the month was 45, which was recorded on Sept. 27. The average low was 62.

During the month, precipitation totalled 3.33 inches.

The most rain in a 24-hour period was 1.52 inches, recorded on Sept. 8.

Precipitation for the year 2016 through the end of September totalled 48.01 inches.