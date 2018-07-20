Service Award Scholarship established at Southeast Missouri State University

The U.S. Service Award Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

John and Patricia Reinhart of St. Louis recently made a $10,000 gift to create the award at the university in Cape Girardeau.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University who is a U.S. citizen, maintains a minimum 2.8 grade point average and is a dependent of an active duty military service member, guardsman or reserve member, or of an honorably discharged military veteran.

First preference will be given to a student with a Christian affiliation.

Southeast’s Office of Military and Veterans Services will select the recipient.

Mrs. Reinhart graduated from Southeast in 1981 with a bachelor of science degree.

She went on to became a successful sales manager in the consumer products industry becoming vice president of U.S. and North American sales for companies such as Brown Shoe, Nestle Purina, Stride Rite and Procter & Gamble.

While doing so, she remained an active member of her community serving as president of PTO and director of Christian education at her church.

Mr. Reinhart became a pilot while a business economics student at University of California-Santa Barbara.

At age 21, he became an instructor, teaching pilots for six years while flying on commuter airlines along the U.S. west coast.

He was hired by TWA in 1985 and flew as a pilot for TWA and American Airlines for 26 years.

During that time, he began his own investment company in residential and commercial real estate.

He has continued this business since his early retirement from the airlines in 2011.

He also has rehabilitated many homes and built several for investment purposes.

He also has earned a counseling certificate in personal growth. He has taught numerous courses throughout the United States focusing on the subject of personal goal setting and belief systems.

Mr. and Mrs. Reinhart both recognize the importance of being active contributing citizens.