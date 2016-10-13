Services held for former Anna mayor

Former Anna Mayor Kenneth H. Kohler, 93, died Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna.

Mr. Kohler served back-to-back terms as the mayor of Anna, from 1987 to 1991 and from 1991 to 1995.

During his time of service as mayor, Mr. Kohler was instrumental in bringing the Illinois Veterans Home to Anna.

The former mayor’s passing, and service, were noted at a regular meeting of the Anna City Council which was held Tuesday evening, Oct. 4. The meeting was at Anna City Hall.

Mayor Steve Hartline asked those who were in attendance at the meeting to remember Mr. Kohler and his family.

The mayor also recognized Mr. Kohler’s service to the people of the area.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna. Military honors were accorded.

Burial was in the Anna City Cemetery.