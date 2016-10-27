Seven motorcycles involved in accident

Several motorcyclists were involved in an accident on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22, in Williamson County.

Illinois State Police reported that seven motorcycles were traveling in a group northbound on Illinois Route 148 at the Grange Hall Road/I-57 southbound entrance ramp.

The lead motorcycles slowed down due to turning traffic.

The motorcycles farther back in the group were following too closely and failed to perceive the slowed motorcycles ahead of them, state police reported.

State police reported that one of the drivers, Kyle Hohman, 27, of Salem, received non life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Another driver, Jason Dart, 35, of Whittington, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

A passenger, Erica Robinson, 28, of Benton, received non life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

All of the other drivers involved in the accident were not injured, state police reported. None of the riders were wearing helmets. No charges had been filed.