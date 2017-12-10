Seven sentenced on variety of charges

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds on Oct. 4 announced the sentencing of seven persons to the Illinois Department of Corrections on a variety of charges.

Tiffany B. Townley, 27, of Buncombe, has pleaded guilty for her role in an April home invasion and robbery in Dongola.

Townley has been sentenced to serve 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of home invasion, a Class X felony, and will serve three years of mandatory supervised release (formerly known as parole).

Townley was arrested in June following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew P. Wettig, 28, of Anna, has been sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with an impact incarceration recommendation, after pleading guilty to one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of burglary, both Class 2 felonies.

Wettig will serve a two-year term of mandatory supervised release.

Wettig was arrested in August following an investigation by the Anna Police Department.

Rosa M. Parks, 38, of Anna, has been sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. Parks will serve a one-year term of mandatory supervised release.

Parks was arrested in July following a traffic stop by the Illinois State Police.

Parks was also sentenced to a concurrent sentence of four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after admitting a petition to revoke probation for the original offense of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Andrew James Quintana, 54, of Anna, has been sentenced to concurrent three-year terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act – failure to report annually, a Class 2 felony.

Quintana also admitted to a petition for revocation of probation for the original offense of violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act – failure to report annually, a Class 3 felony, in a separate case.

Quintana will serve a two-year term of mandatory supervised release.

Quintana failed to report to the Union County Sheriff’s Office to update his annual registration in June as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Edward E. Pearl, 66, of McClure has been sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of driving while his licensed was revoked, a Class 3 felony.

Pearl will serve a one-year term of mandatory supervised release.

Pearl was arrested in September 2016 following a traffic stop by the Anna Police Department.

Troy L. Guynn, 41, of Anna, has been sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of driving while his license was revoked, a Class 4 felony.

Guynn will serve a one-year term of mandatory supervised release.

Guynn was arrested in August following a traffic stop by the Cobden Police Department.

Marin F. Amesquita, 37, of Cobden, has been sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of driving while his license was revoked, a Class 4 felony.

Amesquita will serve a one-year term of mandatory supervised release.

Amesquita was arrested in April following a traffic stop by the Cobden Police Department.