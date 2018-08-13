Shawnee’s Cairo extension center project progressing

The Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees has voted to move forward with plans to renovate the new location of the college’s extension center in Cairo.

Based on a recommendation by the Shawnee Community College president Peggy Bradford, the board voted to move forward with the renovation plans.

This step was the next in a progression of events that had to take place to make the new location a reality.

The first hurdle had been locating a property suitable for the college’s needs.

The college shared in a news release that this issue “was quickly resolved when the new site located at 517 Center Street was made available through a generous donation by friend of the college and Shawnee alum Edward Smith.”

“I am so grateful to the many people who have helped to make this moment a reality,” Bradford said.

“A special thanks to the Edward Smith family, who continue to be faithful supporters of this institution.

“We also wish to thank the board of trustees who recognized the need for a permanent location in Cairo, our college staff, including our vice president of campus operations Tiffiney Ryan, Don Koch, director of maintenance and longtime board member and Cairo resident Don Patton, as well as the many local community advocates who have supported this worthwhile endeavor.

“I believe in the people of Alexander County and support the revitalization efforts in the city of Cairo.

“The Shawnee Community College community is excited about the new opportunities for district residents that will be provided through our new permanent location in Cairo.”

The date to begin the renovation has not been set; however, with construction approval now granted, work at the new Cairo center will soon begin.

Classes for the fall semester in the current Cairo location are scheduled to start soon and registration is still open.

For more information, contact Shawnee Community College at 618-634-3200 or by email at marketing@shawneecc.edu.