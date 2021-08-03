Shawnee College announces tuition rate freeze for Fiscal 2022

As many area residents continue to face financial hardships due to the severe economic impact of Covid-19, Shawnee Community College leadership has determined to keep education and training attainable during this time of economic downturn.

The college board met on Monday evening, March 1, and afterward announced a tuition rate freeze for the upcoming fiscal year.

Historically, the board considers tuition changes for the subsequent fiscal year before the beginning of summer registration.

The board’s consideration for tuition changes is based on research and recommendations from the college’s CEO and CFO.

Currently, the college’s tuition and universal fee rates include:

In-district: $125 per credit hour (waived for residents 60 and over).

Out-of-district: $188 per credit hour.

Out-of-state and international: $209 per credit hour.

Technology fee: $15 per credit hour.

Online course fee: $30.

Interactive video course fee: $30.

Given the impact of COVID-19 on the community and based on research completed on statewide tuition changes, the college board determined that there would be no changes made in Fiscal Year 2022 tuition.

“It’s the right decision for our community at this time,” Shawnee Community College president Dr. Tim Taylor said in a news release.

“COVID-19 has impacted our entire nation, and those effects have been significant in our region.

“Shawnee Community College recognizes that the community is our partner, and any economic hardship that impacts those in our community affects us all.

“The decision to temporarily freeze tuition rates was an easy one to make for us because it provides SCC an opportunity to continue ensuring education and career training opportunities are available to everyone in our region.”

The tuition rate freeze means that in Fiscal Year 2022, Shawnee Community College continues to provide one of the lowest tuition rates in Illinois.

For more information about the college’s tuition rates, visit https://www.shawneecc.edu/about/board-of-trustees.