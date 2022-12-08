Shawnee College announces updated COVID mitigations

The start of a new semester is right around the corner, and with changes coming on how the state of Illinois handles COVID-19 mitigations, leaders at Shawnee Community College are updating how the college will approach the situation for the fall semester.

“We are excited to welcome students back to campus in a couple of weeks, but we’re also looking forward to hosting more events on our main campus and the four extension centers. That’s something we had to pause for the last couple of years,” Shawnee Community College president Dr. Tim Taylor said in a news release.

Over the summer, more than 300 children and young adults participated in Shawnee Community College Saints Kids’ Camps.

More community education programs are being developed for the fall semester to give children and adults an opportunity to learn something new and to spend some time on the Shawnee Community College campuses.

Two entrances (the front door and L-Atrium) with self-temperature checkpoints will remain at Ullin’s main campus.

Visitors at the Shawnee Community College Extension Centers in Anna, Cairo, Metropolis and Vienna will also be asked to check their temperature upon arrival.

Masking is not required on campus at this time. However, masks will be available to any student, employee or visitor to Shawnee Community College who wants one.

College leaders will continue to monitor and follow guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will remain vigilant and responsive to the advice of public health professionals. However, we look forward to planning new and exciting activities at Shawnee Community College that will benefit our students and the people in the communities we serve,” Taylor said.

The Shawnee Community College website will provide updates on cases and other COVID-19-related information. Details can be found online at shawneecc.edu/covid.