Shawnee College announces winners in annual young writers competition

Shawnee Community College has announced the winners of an annual young writers competition.

The annual competition encourages local high school students to submit their own non-fiction, short fiction, and poetry pieces for the chance to win monetary prizes.

The competition is divided into two divisions: the 9th/10th grades division and 11th/12th grades division.

First, second and third place honors were awarded in both divisions in each of the three categories.

Winners in each division follow, as provided by the college:

9/10th Grade Non-fiction Essay

1st place, Madison Delgadillo, “Student Cellphone Debate,” Dongola High School

2nd place, Olivia Larrison, “Why the Roaring Twenties Accurately Describes the 1920s” America,” Massac County High School

3rd place, Angel Wiseman, “Friends and Family, Dongola High School

11/12th Grade Non-fiction Essay

1st place, Emma Wells, “Setting: A Mysterious Mood,” Vienna High School

2nd place, Megan Theis, “War and its Destructions,” Dongola High School

3rd place, Sandi Woods, “Colors of the Wind,” Meridian High School, Mounds

9/10th Grade Fiction Essay

1st place, Gracie Kesler, “The 18th Candle’s Fate,” Dongola High School

2nd place, Audrey Thompson, “The Spell,” Massac County High School

3rd place, Tylor Turner, “A Hero’s Beginning,” Dongola High School

11/12th Grade Fiction Essay

1st place, Aubrey Fisher, “Camera Obscura,” Cobden High School

2nd place, Jennah Hottel, “A Homecoming,” home school

3rd place, Chelsea LaRoe, “The Funeral,” Massac County High School

9/10th Grade Poetry

1st place, Madison Delgadillo, “Justice in All Forms,” Dongola High School

2nd place, Rebecca Drake, “Stream,” Massac County High School

3rd place, Rachel Davis, “A Glimpse of Reality,” Century High School, Ullin

11/12th Grade Poetry

1st place, Sandi Woods, “Silence Us No More,” Meridian High School, Mounds

2nd place, Jennah Hottel, “Rhyming Couplet about Summer,” home school

3rd place, Emma Goines, “Unseen Love,” Vienna High School

The college congratulated all of the students for hard work and dedication to creative writing.