Shawnee College concerns addressed

ULLIN – Members of the faculty at Shawnee Community College are being joined by citizens of the college's district in expressing concerns about the school's leadership.

In response, the college's president released a statement Tuesday saying information being spread by some faculty members and others is "inaccurate and misleading."

The Shawnee College Education Association, SCEA, made up of faculty, met on March 28 and cast a unanimous Vote of No Confidence in the Board of Trustees and another one directed at SCC president Dr. Peggy Bradford, also unanimous. The SCEA is calling inaction by the board "devastating to the institution."

The Votes of No Confidence don't require any action of the board. Their purpose is to state that college employees represented by the SCEA no longer have trust in the identified person(s) to provide effective quality leadership.

Last week's votes were followed by Monday evening's meeting of the trustees, where some faculty members and citizens raised concerns. Complaints were voiced at the board meeting about questionable expenditures and a work environment that one faculty member classified as "hostile."

In a letter presented to the board, SCEA president Sheryl Ribbing stated that "on many occasions you (the trustees) have heard from various voters of our district and stakeholders, including all full-time faculty. Concerns have been voiced and itemized about the poor leadership at the top level of SCC. Our concerns have repeatedly been ignored, despite the continuing degeneration of quality due to current leadership at our institution.

"The lack of actions in response to these concerns that have been substantiated with evidence indicates that this Board has chosen to abdicate its responsibilities to Shawnee Community College, its employees, students, and community members. Your continued abuse of the power that was entrusted to you by the voters of this district has been devastating to the institution. The fact that you have allowed others to not adhere to Board Policy and procedures and have chosen to disregard it yourself indicates you no longer have a vested interest in the well-being of Shawnee Community College."

Another letter to the board directly mentioned the college's president.

"Because you have allowed poor leadership practices to continue unabated, Peggy Bradford persists in not adhering to established policies, practices, and procedures. She is dishonest in connection with the performance of her duties and responsibilities. She continuously commits immoral, unethical acts in connection with her duties. She has demonstrated frivolous and costly spending habits while using institutional funds. And she actively creates and fosters a hostile work environment as evidenced by the loss of long-term productive employees and numerous letters of complaint citing the work environment," said the second letter, also signed by Ribbing.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bradford and the college issued a statement through Rob Betts, SCC's director of communications and public relations:

"We regret that the faculty has made their opposition a matter of public discourse that fails to provide the complete factual picture," Bradford said in the release.

"The reality is that since my inauguration there has been a continued dissemination of inaccurate and misleading information from some faculty members and others that have been primarily an attempt to undermine the process of implementing these changes.

"As Shawnee Community College president I have made a number of positive changes within the organization to help ensure our long-term success and I continue to remain willing to work with faculty members in an effort to ensure that we maintain our forward progress at Shawnee Community College so that we may serve the needs of our community in the most effective way.

"I came to Shawnee Community College during a time of preparation for a review that affects the continued accreditation for the college. This review means that both standards and practices must be adjusted in order to ensure that we remain in compliance with the accreditation standards. I am continuing my efforts to increase enrollment, reach further into our partnering communities and provide greater accessibility to our community members to help them reach their educational and career goals.

"I remain committed to the success of Shawnee Community College," Bradford stated.

Dr. Bradford was chosen as the college’s eighth president in June 2017, succeeding the retiring Dr. Tim Bellamey. She became the college's first woman president and its first African American president.

A native of Southern Illinois and a Shawnee Community College graduate, she previously served as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at State University of New York Westchester Community College in Valhalla, New York.

Bradford earned her doctorate in education in higher education administration from Northern Illinois University; juris doctor in corporate and business planning law from the University of Iowa College of Law; master of science degree in administration and community development from Southern Illinois University Carbondale; and bachelor of science degree in counseling and administration from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Faculty complaints began almost immediately, with first reports of their concerns reported after the September 2017 meeting.

In January, President Bradford complained of intimidation by a faculty member after a Facebook commenter suggested that "she should be strung up."

Shawnee professor Tony Gerard, a longtime employee of the college, created and moderates "The SCC Watchdog" Facebook page where someone else posted the comment. Gerard's page and the post were mentioned in a complaint Bradford filed with the Pulaski County state's attorney.

Gerard has denied that he created the page to intimidate, saying instead that it is being used to document and share information on expenditures, faculty unrest, falling enrollment figures and other college activities. He removed the post in the president's complaint from his page, saying he had previously removed other inappropriate posts.