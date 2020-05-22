Shawnee College extends deadline for admission to practical nursing program

The Shawnee Community College practical nursing program recently extended the deadline for admission for the upcoming semester, which is scheduled to begin June 1.

The deadline for applications to the program has been extended through May 29.

The college’s director of nursing, Dr. Connie Drury, said in a news release: “In the face of the increasing demands placed on the medical community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to fill every available seat for our nursing program.

“We have a limited number of open slots, however, by extending our deadline, we can ensure we are doing our part to help fill the current need.”

Those who may be interested in applying for the nursing program can visit the college’s website to review admission requirements and obtain an application packet.

The information can be located by visiting https://www.shawneecc.edu/ and is listed under the allied health heading.

For more information about the application process, contact Dr. Connie Drury at conniedr@shawneecc.edu or call 618-634-3277.