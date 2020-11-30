Shawnee College honor society chapter earns special recognition

Members of the Shawnee College Phi Theta Kappa, PTK, Honor Society recently attended a virtual leadership conference.

The conference was held for the Illinois State Region of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

As part of this year’s activities, members of PTK from around the state competed against other chapters regionally to raise funds and other donations to support local food banks.

The Shawnee Community College PTK Chapter members raised $440 to contribute to the new Shawnee College Cupboard.

The Cupboard is an on-campus food bank which serves current Shawnee Community College students who may be facing food insecurity.

The donation qualified the group for a first place finish in the statewide competition.

The recognition included a $100 prize from the Illinois Regional Alumni Association.

The prize was presented to the college’s Alpha Lambda Epsilon Chapter.

The chapter then presented the prize to the Cupboard.

“I am so proud of our PTK Chapter. Every year I continue to be amazed by the outpouring of community support that our PTK students provide to the Shawnee College Community,” Shawnee Community College PTK sponsor Craig Bradley said.

“We are honored to partner with the SCC Cupboard to provide for student needs related to food insecurity.”

To learn how to make a tax-deductible contribution to the Cupboard, or any scholarship related donation through the Saints Foundation of Shawnee Community College, visit www.shawneecc.edu/foundation or call 618-634-3211.