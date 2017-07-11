Shawnee College men’s locker room dedicated

Edward M. Smith recently dedicated a new men’s locker room in honor of former teammate Calvin Johnson at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

During his remarks, Smith shared memories of his time playing on the first Shawnee Community College basketball team.

“None of these facilities were here back then. We practiced in Grand Chain at the grade school and we played in all the area high schools but, we had talent and we had a team,” Smith shared.

“Calvin Johnson was our best player. He was our leader. He was our scorer. I told Coach Sparks that I wanted to help with the new facility but, I wanted to dedicate it to Calvin. He was unstoppable.”

Calvin Johnson was in attendance, along with many family members and friends.

Johnson was visibly moved by the kind gesture shown to him by his friend and former teammate Edward M. Smith.

Through a donation made by Smith, the men’s locker room at Shawnee has been completely renovated and dedicated as the “Calvin Johnson Locker Room” just ahead of the Saints 2017-2018 season.

“This locker room project is a true testament to the generosity and commitment that Mr. Smith has towards our community and to Shawnee Community College,” said Dr. Peggy Bradford, the president of Shawnee Community College.

“The support of alumnus Smith has provided us with a tremendous facility for our student athletes that is second to none. I’m very excited for our current and future Saints to have such a wonderful facility to utilize.”

The Saints kicked off their season Saturday, Oct. 28, with their “Meet the Saints” event on the main campus.