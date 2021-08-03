Shawnee College, National Guard partnering to offer vaccinations

Shawnee Community College has partnered with the Illinois National Guard and the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide a hosting site for continued COVID-19 vaccinations in the region.

The college is providing space for the National Guard, which has been deployed by Gov. JB Pritzker’s direction.

The weekly vaccinations, which began Wednesday, March 3, on the college’s main campus near Ullin, are scheduled to continue weekly on Wednesdays during the increased push to see more Illinois residents receive vaccinations.

As of last week, there were 18 mass vaccination sites across the State of Illinois, in addition to the state’s mobile vaccination teams which are deployed statewide to reach rural and underserved communities, including the team serving at Shawnee Community College.

“We are honored to host the National Guard on our campus and to assist with the vaccination efforts in our region,” Shawnee Community College president Dr. Tim Taylor said.

“Shawnee College values our partnership with the local community and wants to ensure we take every opportunity available to provide for the needs of our district residents.”

To learn how to register to receive vaccination during these events, visit Southern Seeven Health Department online at https://www.southern7.org/coronavirus-covid-19.html.