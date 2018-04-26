Shawnee College offers free courses for residents 60 and older

As part of its continued commitment to lifelong learning, Shawnee Community College offers free college courses to in-district residents ages 60 and older.

In announcing the program, the college noted the potential health benefits that learning has for seniors.

Recent studies have shown a connection between learning new skills and a potential decrease in cognitive decline, the college shared in a news release.

The rising number of seniors dealing with cognitive issues makes the opportunity to obtain a quality education in later years extremely important, the college added.

With no cost to those 60 and over, the opportunity is seen as an excellent incentive for attending classes.

Local seniors can sign up for classes that lead to a degree or simply take a course to learn more about a subject they are interested in.

Shawnee Community College offers classes in numerous fields of study, including many technical training opportunities, including heating and air-conditioning, welding, electrical, automotive, cosmetology and nail technology.

The opportunity to attend these classes is extended every semester and residents who are 60 and older can take advantage of the offering as early as the college’s upcoming summer semester.

Registration is underway and classes can be taken at all of the college’s locations including Anna, Metropolis, Cairo and Ullin.

Shawnee Community College has trained individuals in the district for over 50 years and can help make signing up for classes easy to do.

For more information, interested residents can contact the college at 618-634-3200.