Shawnee College offers students more options to save on costs

Students who choose to attend Shawnee Community College for the summer semester are being provided additional options for saving money on college costs during the current coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis.

The college has recently extended its low $125 per credit hour rate to all incoming students and waived online fees for the summer.

The college noted in a news release that most colleges and universities typically charge different tuition rates for district residents and another, much higher one for students from outside the district.

Usually, online classes include additional fees that add significantly to the overall cost per class.

Previously, the college had offered contiguous counties in Southeast Missouri (Cape Girardeau, Scott, Mississippi and New Madrid counties) and Western Kentucky (Ballard, Livingston and McCracken counties) the opportunity to attend Shawnee Community College for in-district tuition rates.

The new expansion means prospective students enrolling for summer classes now also qualify for the lowered tuition cost and online fee waivers.

The college said the expansion means that it will now be more cost-effective for students to attend Shawnee Community College than ever before.

Speaking on behalf of the college, interim president Dr. Kathleen Curphy said, “This decision was an easy one to make for our institution.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused considerable hardships to many students.

“We felt that with many institutions currently offering only online options for students, ensuring we keep our cost low, was the right thing to do.”

Shawnee Community College is currently enrolling students for online classes this summer.

Registration also is taking place for the upcoming fall semester.

“We are an affordable institution, with high-quality course offerings for our students. We are pleased to expand our reach by offering new and returning students a reduced rate,” the college’s interim president said.

For details about enrolling at Shawnee Community College, prospective students can contact the college at 618-634-3200 or visit the college’s website at shawneecc.edu.