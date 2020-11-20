Shawnee College planning inter-session courses in Anna

Shawnee Community College continues to find ways to help students get ahead and stay ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, during winter break, students can sign up for an accelerated opportunity to earn full college credit in just a fraction of the time by enrolling in one of the inter-session courses being offered at Shawnee Community College’s Anna Extension Center.

The winter inter-session offerings are scheduled to run for eight days, between Dec. 28 and Jan. 7, during the college’s winter break.

“Inter-session courses provide a great opportunity for SCC students and for university students who are returning home for the winter break,” said Rob Betts. Betts is the college’s director of communications.

“Due to COVID-19, students may have fallen behind on their path towards graduation or perhaps want to get ahead in anticipation for the upcoming spring semester.”

Classes which are scheduled to be offered in person at the Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center, which is located at 1150 E. Vienna St. in Anna, include:

Sociology 212 (3 credits). English 112 (3 credits). Business 210 (3 credits).

For more information about the program, call 618-634-3454 or email blakeg@shawneecc.edu.