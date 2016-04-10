Shawnee College plans FAFSA events in area

Shawnee Community College plans to host several Federal Application for Federal Student Aid, FAFSA, completion events during October.

In the previous years, the first day to file for FAFSA was in January before the desired academic year.

Starting this year, students will be able to file for FAFSA as early as Oct. 1 for the 2017-2018 academic year. Students will be able to file using 2015 income.

Students will be able to attend one of the following SCC FAFSA completion events:

Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center on Oct. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Vienna High School in the media center on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shawnee Community College Metropolis Extension Center on Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shawnee Community College main campus near Ullin on Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shawnee Community College Cairo Extension Center on Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A FAFSA must be on file to receive a scholarship, grant or loan at any college or university. Students should apply early to avoid missing the State of Illinois MAP, Monetary Award Program, grant deadline.

Prior to attending a FAFSA completion event, students must create an FSA ID at www.studentaid.gov/fsaid for the student (and parent, if the student is dependent).

The FSA ID takes one to three days to verify with the Social Security Administration.

All of those who plan to attend must arrive before 5:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Students are advised to allow at least 30 minutes to complete their FAFSA.

The following should be brought to the FAFSA completion event:

Verified FSA ID username and password for student (and parent, if dependent). 2015 income taxes. 2015 W-2s and/or 1099s. 2015 child support received. 2015 child support paid. Any other income in 2015.

For more information, contact Dr. Tammy Capps, Shawnee Community College’s director of financial aid, at 618-634-3280 or tammyc@shawneecc.edu.