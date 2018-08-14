Shawnee College plans to offer GED classes

Shawnee Community College is planning to offer GED classes in the area starting Aug. 13.

The classes are planned throughout the college district.

The class locations and schedules include:

Shawnee Community College, main campus near Ullin, room J2050. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Cairo High School, Cairo. Monday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pulaski County Community Center, Mounds. Monday and Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vienna High School, Vienna. Monday and Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Spence Community Center, Metropolis. Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All classes are open entry/open exit. There is no cost to students, who can enroll any day or night that a class is held.

Information about the classes is available by calling 618-634-3292 or 800-481-2242, extension 3292 or 3419.