Shawnee College preparing for fall semester

Shawnee Community College is preparing to welcome students, faculty and staff back to campus for the fall 2020 semester.

The college notes that the beginning of the semester will be noticeably different from the traditional fall return due to changes necessitated by the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

The college administration recently released the following information regarding the start of the semester:

Academics

The fall 2020 semester is scheduled to start on Aug. 12.

Due to the ongoing concerns over COVID-19, the college is offering four methods of instructional delivery from which students can choose, based upon their personal preferences and needs during this time.

In addition to the traditional face-to-face instructional delivery method, faculty are prepared to effectively use remote teaching technologies, and they are available to assist students in all academic methods.

The fall semester delivery options include traditional face-to-face, traditional online courses, online hybrid and online synchronous (Zoom).

“We will continue to offer face-to-face, traditional online, and online hybrid courses as we have every semester. But we have increased the number of online synchronous courses (Zoom) offered on the fall schedule,” said Shawnee Community College interim president Dr. Kathleen Curphy in a news release.

“These synchronous online class sessions will be conducted on a traditional schedule, with specific days and times identified on the master course schedule.

“This option will allow students to participate in class from any location and interact with their instructor and other class members as they would in a face-to-face setting.”

Students who choose the hybrid online courses will meet face-to-face for less than 50 percent of the course requirements on designated days during the semester, and complete the remaining course work and projects online with specified due dates.

Fall enrollment is going on now. Students can begin the application process by visiting shawneecc.edu or by calling 618-634-3200 to schedule a phone or in-person meeting with advisors who are available at the college’s main campus near Ullin and at all of Shawnee’s extension centers in Anna, Cairo, Metropolis and Vienna.

Safety Measures

Shawnee Community College has implemented several new measures to ensure the safety of our students.

The college will have a temperature check-in station for students and staff at all of its locations.

The college’s classroom occupancy has been reduced. Classrooms have been rearranged to accommodate six feet of social-distancing space between students.

Masks are required for all visitors, students, faculty and staff.

Plexiglas barriers have been installed in critical locations, such as in Student Services and other high traffic areas.

Persons who have been or are currently ill or have recently been in contact with a person ill from COVID-19 will not be allowed on any Shawnee Community College property.

Since the college’s closure in March, the cleaning staff has been working hard to implement increased safety and health measures.

The procedures include sanitation techniques that utilize CDC-approved equipment and chemicals.

Additionally, hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the buildings.

For additional information regarding the college’s upcoming fall semester and safety protocols, call 618-634-3200 or visit shawneecc.edu.