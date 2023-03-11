Shawnee College to present ‘Seussical’

Shawnee Community College is planning to stage a fall musical for the first time in four years.

This year’s production will be “Seussical.” The show, which pays tribute to children’s author Dr. Seuss, will be directed by SCC alum Clarissa Fox.

Performances are scheduled Thursday, today, at 9 a.m. and noon; Friday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

Performances will be on the college’s main campus near Ullin.

“Seussical” will be the first musical at Shawnee since 2019. Shows came to a halt because of COVID-19.

“We’re very excited that this is becoming a reality again on our main campus,” the college’s community education director, Lindsay Johnson, said in a news release.

“Hundreds of community members have taken to the stage at Shawnee to perform, and we’re so happy that talented men, women and children will have a chance to do that again, right here.”

Tickets for the evening performances are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be ordered online at shawneecc.edu/musical.