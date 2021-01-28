Shawnee College president releases new video to boost awareness about vaccine

Shawnee Community College’s president, Dr. Tim Taylor, continues his efforts to ensure the college is strengthening its partnership with the community.

This week, Taylor released a short video outlining the college’s plans for continued efforts to increase awareness regarding the COVID-19 vaccination and other information regarding the ongoing local and national efforts to combat the illness.

The three-minute video can be found on the college’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

In the video, Taylor outlines the college’s plans for keeping the community informed through videos, articles and journals that provide the most up to date and factual information available.

The goal is to help community members make informed decisions regarding their personal efforts to combat the illness.

The college says that community members are encouraged to review the video by visiting www.shawneecc.edu or by visiting the college Facebook page.

For more information, call the Shawnee Community College communications office at 618-634-3370 or email robb@shawneecc.edu.