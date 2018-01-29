Shawnee College president speaks at recent King breakfast

Dr. Peggy F. Bradford, the president of Shawnee Community College, spoke at a recent Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast hosted by the Carbondale chapter of the NAACP.

The theme of this year’s event was “Hidden Figures: Women Behind the Movement.”

The focus of the theme was to bring increased awareness to the important role of African American women in the quest for equality.

The breakfast was attended by approximately 300 people.

Bradford’s speech focused on the great strides that have been made throughout the years that have helped to pave the way for further opportunities for minorities in higher learning.

Those strides include Bradford’s own story and the opportunity she has as the president of Shawnee Community College to continue to bring positive change in the local community.

The 2018 “Hidden Figures” breakfast brought together many community leaders from across the area.

Bradford shared some of the successes that have been experienced at Shawnee Community College, as well as her focus on the future of the organization and its success.

“I am truly encouraged to know that through our continued efforts towards equality for all, we will see even more opportunities for all our students to reach greater levels of success,” she said.