Shawnee College program’s new truck blessing for area man

In 2009, Billy Floyd’s life changed drastically.

A construction worker by trade, Billy received word from doctors that injuries sustained in a motorcycle wreck would prevent him from ever working again.

The injuries required multiple surgeries, extensive recovery time, and ultimately resulted in a leg amputation that made the doctors’ grim warning a reality for Billy.

“I could no longer provide for my family in the way I did before. I was a hard worker, and the accident took away my livelihood, I ended up signing up for disability,” Floyd recalled.

“But then Kelly told me about the Shawnee College truck driving program and a new truck they had that gave me hope that I could go back to work.”

Billy is referring to Kelly Jennings, the truck driving coordinator at Shawnee Community College.

The new truck is equipped with an automatic transmission and was recently donated by Schwerman Trucking Company in Calvert City, Ky.

“We worked with the folks at Schwerman to obtain this truck for people in situations just like Billy,” Jennings said.

“There are many people who have previously been unable to consider a career in truck driving because they couldn’t operate a manual transmission due to physical limitations. This automatic truck opens the door for people to safely operate a truck and provides them an opportunity to get back to work.”

Jennings envisions the truck donation will help many people who are facing physical limitations, including disabled veterans who are seeking to gain employment after sustaining life-altering injuries and others who may also be unable to drive a manual (stick shift) transmission.

As for Billy Floyd, who just graduated from the seven-week truck driving program, he is certainly convinced of its value.

“I’m just thankful to be able to go back to work and provide a better life for my family and me. I appreciate everything Shawnee College did for me and for the truck they got from Schwerman.”

For more information about the Shawnee College truck driving program, contact Kelly Jennings by phone at 618-634-3286 or by email kellyj@shawneecc.edu.