Shawnee College receives green energy grant funds

Shawnee Community College has received two different grants from the Illinois Green Economy Network.

The college received notification of the awards. which total more than $100,000 in funding.

A grant for $8,339 was awarded to provide an electric vehicle charging station on the college’s main campus near Ullin.

With the rise in electric and hybrid vehicles being used around the country and in this region, this charging station will provide the first step in adding more opportunities to the Shawnee campus.

The second grant which was approved is for $95,530. The grant will partially fund a new lighting project on the college’s main campus.

LED lighting will be installed along a soon-to-be constructed two-lane asphalt road from the campus’s lower parking lot to the asphalt paved parking lot by the CTC Building.

The project is designed to provide additional safety for visitors to the campus.

“We are extremely excited about these projects and the funding provided to Shawnee Community College,” Shawnee Community College vice president of administrative services Chris Clark said in a news release.

“Providing more green solutions to the people we serve is something that we strive to do. We hope to be able to implement more green technologies in our curriculum in the future as well.”

A completion date for the project has not been determined.