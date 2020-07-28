Shawnee College schedules public online forums with the SCC presidential candidates

Shawnee Community College has announced the dates for its upcoming zoom forums with each of the candidates for the open president position. Due to COVID-19, SCC is holding the public forums via zoom where college faculty, staff, administration, and community members are invited to attend virtually.

SCC Human Resources Director Emily Forthman said “The community forums are being utilized to allow college employees, students, and community members to meet and hear from the candidates and even ask questions during the live events. Additionally, this step in the recruitment process allows for feedback from attendees to be considered by the Board of Trustees of Shawnee College.”

Dates, times and links to the forums can be found at shawneecc.edu/presidential-search.