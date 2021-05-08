Shawnee College sets job fair at Anna center

Shawnee Community College is planning to host two job fairs in the coming weeks to help provide residents with an opportunity to connect with a local cannabis grower.

aerīz is a national medical/recreational cannabis brand that provides customers with aeroponically cultivated cannabis.

The company is the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Illinois and Arizona.

Two job fair sessions are planned at Shawnee Community College’s Anna Extension Center. The center is located at 1150 E. Vienna St.

The first session is planned from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. The second session is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

The free job fair is scheduled to begin with an orientation that outlines information about employment opportunities in the cannabis industry.

Information will be made available about job descriptions for entry-level positions, including growers, extractors, trimmers, delivery drivers and several other open positions.

Shawnee Community College partners with aerīz to provide training for prospective employees and assists with job placement and screening.

No registration is needed to attend the job fair sessions; however, registration is requested.

Registration can be completed by contacting Shawnee Community College career services coordinator Leslie Cornelius-Weldon by email at lesliec@shawneecc.edu or by calling 618-634-3337.

The college said that employment candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes.