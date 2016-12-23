Shawnee College sponsors young writers competition

Shawnee Community College is hosting its annual young writers competition.

The competition is designed to encourage local high school students to submit their own nonfiction, fiction and poetry pieces for the chance to win monetary prizes.

The deadline to submit entries is Feb. 14, 2017.

The high school writing competition is divided into two divisions: the 9th/10th grades division and 11th/12th grades division.

A first, second and third place will be awarded to both divisions in each of the three categories.

A ceremony is planned on April 18 at Shawnee Community College’s main campus near Ullin. The winners in each division and category will be announced and prizes will be awarded.

Entry forms and writing contest guidelines are available online at http://www.shawneecc.edu/highschoolwritingcontest.asp.

Entry packets are to be directed to Dr. Ryan Thornsberry, Shawnee Community College, 8364 Shawnee College Rd., Ullin, Ill. 62992.

For more information, contact Dr. Ryan Thornsberry at 618-634-3329 or ryant@shawneecc.edu.