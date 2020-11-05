Shawnee College students can purchase, return textbooks online

Shawnee Community College reports that students will be able to purchase and return textbooks by using a new online portal on the college website this semester.

Students who want to utilize the online option can find all of the details for both obtaining and returning textbooks by visiting https://www.shawneecc.edu/student-resources/bookstore and following instructions which are available online.

The college is also providing an in-person drop-off/pick up zone on its main campus near Ullin.

The college said that students who want to utilize the in-person option will need to fill out the necessary paperwork and schedule an appointment online on the college’s website. Complete instructions are available online.

Dates and times for buyback this semester are scheduled May 21, 22 and 26, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The college said that scholarship students will have until May 27 to return their books without penalty.

For more information, contact bookstore manager Stacy Simpson by phone at 618-634-3218 or by email at stacys@shawneecc.edu.