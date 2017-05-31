Shawnee College welcomes business development director

Victor Narusis, director of business development for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, visited Shawnee Community College May 9 for a brief meet and greet event with local business owners, tourism bureau and college staff members.

During his visit, Narusis emphasized the importance of making local communities vibrant, along with attracting more people and businesses to the area.

After opening up the discussion for feedback, one attendee brought attention to the state needing to fight the negative perceptions of the area, which causes young people to move away, as well as keeping away potential residents.

Candy Eastwood, coordinator for the Center of Community and Economic Development and Illinois Small Business Development Center at Shawnee Community College, commented on the state budget impasse.

“Everyone is committed to working together,” Eastwood said when the discussion turned to the lack of resources.