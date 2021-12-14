Shawnee Community College accepting donations to assist with tornado relief

The tornadoes that recently caused a path of devastation throughout the region left people without food, personal care items, and in many cases, without homes.

For Shawnee Community College in Ullin, the impact was far-reaching, affecting students, faculty, and staff in different ways.

"Many of our students and our employees either live in areas affected by the storms or have friends and family that do," said Dr. Kristin Shelby, Dean of Academic Affairs. "We knew we had to do something to help our neighbors, and utilizing our trucks seemed like a perfect way to get involved."

The trucks Dr. Shelby mentioned are part of the college's truck driving program and are utilized in training students to obtain a Commercial Drivers License.

Shawnee Community College announced today that they will be hosting a collection event and will transport much-needed supplies to communities in neighboring Western Kentucky.

Dr. Shelby said that those who wish to donate non-perishable food items, personal care items, new clothing, toys, blankets can drop off donations from Monday through Friday until 4 pm Monday, December 20th.

Donations can be made at each college location, including Anna, Cairo, Metropolis, Vienna, and Ullin. Stop by the main entrance at each site for details or more information, call Dean Kristin Shelby at 618-634-3240.