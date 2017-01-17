Shawnee Community College announces fall honor students

Shawnee Community College in Ullin has announced students who achieved academic honors during the fall semester. The college announced students on the President’s List and the Vice President’s List.

President’s List

The President’s List includes students who were enrolled full-time for the fall semester (at least 12 credit hours) and maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

The following students, named by their hometowns, were on the President’s List for the fall semester:

Alto Pass: Caitlin Marks.

Anna: Savannah Arnhart, Miranda Baggott, Brett Casper, Jocee Dunn, Jennifer Foster, Jacob McClain, Patrick Nesbit, Noah Prater, Brandon Rhymer, Taylor Ridenhour.

Buncombe: Beatryss Miller.

Cairo: Gerald Watkins.

Cobden: Josi Braden, Clare Bunyan.

Dongola: Jared Collier, Kera Smith, Jacob Webster.

Grand Chain: Robert Davis.

Jonesboro: Samantha Clary, Sara Currie, Hannah Dover, Steven Etter, Sarah Jackson, Sarah Mattheis, Jacob Stark.

Metropolis: Mackenzie Cowgill, Jacob Cox, Stephanie Dominguez, Caitlyn Easter, Mackenzie Easter, Hannah Gilbert, Jacob Hall, Lauren Holzer, Brittany Johnson, Casey Jordan, Kelsey Strong, Michael Wright, Kennedy Yates.

Mounds: Juwan Edwards.

Pulaski: Craig Ballard, Darrell Blake.

Thebes: Kimalee Story, Kimber White.

Ullin: James Klump.

Vice Presidents List

The Vice President’s List includes students who were enrolled full-time in the fall semester with at least 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average between 3.5 to 3.9.

The following students were on the Vice President’s List:

Anna: Levi Alsup, Taylen Ashby, Martina Ashley, Shiloh Barger, Amelia Blakely, Jennifer Booker, Kaitlin Casper, Destiney Crossno, Christie Dillman, Jackie Griffith, Era Hardin, Sydney Heern, Jon-David Johnston, Mallorie Maintz, Jacob McClanahan, Victoria McLelland, Logan Morse, Erica Ralls, Elijah Smith, Ryan Stark, Mary Sweitzer, Richard Tucker.

Buncombe: Alicia Coon, Jalynn Maze.

Cobden: Jennyfer Cocom, Emily Hammer, Alissa Hodges, Raeanna Hodges, Amanda Moren.

Dongola: Natalee Chauvin, Delaney Cummins, Callie Dismore, Cale Maloney.

Jonesboro: Morgan Bunch, Justin Burton, Alyssa Fox, Derek Harvell, Madeline Hiller.

McClure: Kyle Kutak.

Metropolis: Melody Bohl, Susan Bunting, Dustin Davis, Chase Denfip, Jessica Eddington, Octavia Ferguson, Brock Frazier, Zachary Giltner, Gavin Hayes, Mallory McGinnis, David Mercer, Anthony Nielsen, Nicholas Poole, Jorge Ramos Bautista, Deborah Unda, Joshua Vinyard.

Mounds: Dillon Gilliland.

Olive Branch: Mackensie Morgan.

Pulaski: Sarahn Cooper, Daveaun Ladd.

Ullin: Blake Johnson, David Lewis.