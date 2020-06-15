Shawnee Community College announces free food distribution day

Shawnee Community College is scheduled to host a food distribution day on Thursday, June 18, beginning at 8:30 a.m. to help combat food insecurity in our region.

According to a press release from SCC, “Many seniors and low-income families are struggling at this time, and our community partners at Laborers' Local 773, along with Senator Dale Fowler, have joined together to help feed our community”

The press release goes on to state that funding for the project comes from a recent grant secured by Cusumano & Sons, Inc. of Mt. Vernon Il. The new program will help to provide produce for this new distribution program to combat food shortages in our area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The giveaway includes several hundred cases of fresh produce and dairy, and community members are encouraged to take advantage of this effort to offset the rising cost of food.

The distribution will take place on the main campus of Shawnee College, located at 8364 Shawnee College Rd. in Ullin.

Shawnee College Interim-President Dr. Kathleen Curphy said of the distribution, “We are delighted to host this wonderful event for our community. Part of the vision of Shawnee College is to be community connected. We are always searching for additional ways to partner with our local community on behalf of our residents.”

“I am grateful to Cusumano & Sons, Laborers’ Local 773 and Senator Fowler for sponsoring this truly worthwhile endeavor.”

Additional distributions are being planned for other areas throughout the region and will be announced by the Laborers' Local once locations, dates and time are determined.